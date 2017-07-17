Gun in woman’s purse accidentally fires, hits person at Orlando mall

Associated Press Published:
File photo courtesy WISH

ORLANDO, Fla. (AP) – Authorities say a weapon that accidentally discharged outside an Orlando mall injured one person.

The Orlando Sentinel reports the shooting happened outside the Mall at Millenia on Saturday.

Orlando police Lt. Robert Terrell says a handgun in a woman’s purse accidentally fired a bullet through her bag and hit the victim in the lower leg.

It happened outside the Macy’s department store.

Terrell says the victim was taken to the hospital for non-life-threatening injuries.

No other details have not been released.

STORIES OTHERS ARE CLICKING ON-

BACK TO HOME PAGE

WFLA.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others and keep the conversation on topic and civil. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s