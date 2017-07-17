FAQ’s about the Land O’ Lakes sinkhole

LAND O’ LAKES, Fla. (WFLA) — It’s been three days since a massive sinkhole in Land O’ Lakes swallowed two homes, a boat, part of a road and a driveway. The community is ready to band together to move forward from the tragedy, but there are still a lot of questions.

Is this the largest sinkhole in Pasco County history?

Assistant County Administrator for Public Safety Kevin Guthrie says this is the largest sinkhole Pasco County has seen in 30 years.

How big is the sinkhole?

The sinkhole is 225-feet across and 50-feet deep.

Is the sinkhole still growing?

The sinkhole stopped growing around 5 p.m. Friday.

How many homes were effected?

Seven homes are currently being impacted. Two homes were destroyed and five others have been tagged as unsafe. There were eleven homes originally impacted, but residents from four homes were allowed to return on Saturday.

When will the other five families be allowed to return to the homes that are still evacuated?

Pasco County officials say they are doing everything they can to help the homeowners, but say a lot of it depends on each property owner’s insurance company. If they don’t have insurance and their home was deemed unsafe, they will have to get an engineering report in order to get the red tag “unsafe” designation removed.

Can the homeowners who were effected rebuild?

Homeowners are allowed to rebuild to code. The county will sit down with insurance carriers and homeowners to figure out what the best way to move forward is.

How can you help the victims effected by the sinkhole?

Pasco County has teamed up with United Way to create a Land O’ Lakes sinkhole fund. Here’s how you can donate:

Text the word SINKHOLE to 41444

Donate online at unitedwaypasco.org

Mail your donation to United Way of Pasco County – 17230 Camelot Court Land O’Lakes, FL 34638

Who do I call if I need help after the sinkhole?

American Red Cross

The Salvation Army of Pasco County

Monday-Friday Pasco County Human Services at 727.847.2411

Call the United Way of Pasco County 2-1-1; toll-free at 1-877-828-8929

How can I get my water tested?

Pasco County officials collected 20 water samples from neighbors in the area of the sinkhole on Monday to test for contaminants. Anyone else who wants to have their water tested can go through the county’s environmental lab.

