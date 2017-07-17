Dog put to sleep after being shot in Tarpon Springs, family searching for answers

TARPON SPRINGS, Fla. (WFLA) — Tarpon Springs police are looking into a shooting that severely injured a family’s dog named Radar.

Jennifer Grove said she and her husband Brad went to search for their dog after hearing gunshots in the neighborhood around 11 p.m. Thursday.

Grove said Radar crawled underneath the fence and got loose.

The Groves had no luck locating him Thursday night.

On Friday, they got a call from Westlake Animal Hospital staff letting them know Radar had been brought in and was badly injured.

Staff said the dog had been shot in the neck, but with what kind of gun, is unclear.

The Groves picked up Radar and took him to his veterinarian at Palm Harbor Animal Hospital, where they learned the bullet severed his spine.

The injury left him paralyzed from the shoulders down.

He was put down Saturday.

A Tarpon Springs police officer found Radar between two abandoned homes, a few blocks away from the Groves residence.

Police are investigating. The family is offering a $300 reward for any information leading to the arrest and conviction of the shooter.

