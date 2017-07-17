Disneyland celebrates 62nd birthday

ANAHEIM, Ca. (WFLA/CNN) – The Happiest Place on Earth celebrated its birthday in California on Monday.
Disneyland first opened in Anaheim on July 17, 1955.
Monday, 62 Disney characters gathered for the birthday bash.
The event drew crows from around the world.
STORIES OTHERS ARE CLICKING ON-
- Detectives hope reward will lead to Hillsborough teen’s killer
- 12.5 foot great white shark named ‘Hilton’ lurking off NC coast
- Florida toddler dies in hot car parked outside family’s home
- Singer, Tampa native Aaron Carter, girlfriend arrested in Georgia
- Man killed in boating accident near Courtney Campbell Causeway
- County to test for E. coli in residents’ water near massive Pasco sinkhole
- Couple honeymooning in Florida accused of kidnapping woman, raping her
when news happens
instantly available to you with the WFLA News App.
WFLA.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others and keep the conversation on topic and civil. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.