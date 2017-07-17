Detectives hope reward will lead to Hillsborough teen’s killer

RIVERVIEW, Fla. (WFLA) — Detectives with the Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office are expected to give an update Monday in the case of the missing teenager who was found dead last week at a nature preserve in Riverview.

The body of 13-year-old Janessa Shannon was found by a hiker last Wednesday in a heavily-wooded area of the Triple Creek Nature Preserve in Riverview. She had previously been reported missing by her father.

Sheriff’s deputies confirmed on Saturday they were investigating the case as a homicide. No persons of interest or suspects have been named in the case.

Detectives and forensic investigators were spotted at Janessa’s father’s home Saturday. They say that is the last place the girl was seen alive.

Crime Stoppers of Tampa Bay is offering up to $3,000 to anyone who provides information leading to the identification and arrest of a suspect or suspects involved in the girl’s homicide.

Anyone with information should call 1-800-873-8477 or visit the Crime Stoppers website.

