Detectives hope reward will lead to Hillsborough teen’s killer

By Published: Updated:
National Center for Missing & Exploited Children

RIVERVIEW, Fla. (WFLA) — Detectives with the Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office are expected to give an update Monday in the case of the missing teenager who was found dead last week at a nature preserve in Riverview.

The body of 13-year-old Janessa Shannon was found by a hiker last Wednesday in a heavily-wooded area of the Triple Creek Nature Preserve in Riverview. She had previously been reported missing by her father.

Sheriff’s deputies confirmed on Saturday they were investigating the case as a homicide. No persons of interest or suspects have been named in the case.

Detectives and forensic investigators were spotted at Janessa’s father’s home Saturday. They say that is the last place the girl was seen alive.

Crime Stoppers of Tampa Bay is offering up to $3,000 to anyone who provides information leading to the identification and arrest of a suspect or suspects involved in the girl’s homicide.

Anyone with information should call 1-800-873-8477 or visit the Crime Stoppers website.

Follow Avery Cotton on Facebook

STORIES OTHERS ARE CLICKING ON-

BACK TO HOME PAGE

WFLA.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others and keep the conversation on topic and civil. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s