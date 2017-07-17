Deputies chasing bear in Avon Park

HIGHLANDS COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) — A bear is causing quite the ruckus in Highlands County Monday morning.

According to the Highlands County Sheriff’s Office, deputies have been chasing the bear around downtown Avon Park all morning.

At one point, the bear stopped to take a rest under an oak tree near US 27 and Alton Street. Deputies then escorted it across the highway and into a more open area so the bear could hide until dark.

A viewer in Avon Park also reached out to News Channel 8 after spotting a bear at the Heartland National Bank in Avon Park.

Terry Knight Bachman says she was making a deposit Monday morning when she spotted the bear.

STORIES OTHERS ARE CLICKING ON-

BACK TO HOME PAGE