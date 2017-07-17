Deputies chasing bear in Avon Park

HIGHLANDS COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) — A bear is causing quite the ruckus in Highlands County Monday morning.
According to the Highlands County Sheriff’s Office, deputies have been chasing the bear around downtown Avon Park all morning.
At one point, the bear stopped to take a rest under an oak tree near US 27 and Alton Street. Deputies then escorted it across the highway and into a more open area so the bear could hide until dark.
A viewer in Avon Park also reached out to News Channel 8 after spotting a bear at the Heartland National Bank in Avon Park.
Terry Knight Bachman says she was making a deposit Monday morning when she spotted the bear.
STORIES OTHERS ARE CLICKING ON-
- Detectives hope reward will lead to Hillsborough teen’s killer
- 12.5 foot great white shark named ‘Hilton’ lurking off NC coast
- Florida toddler dies in hot car parked outside family’s home
- Singer, Tampa native Aaron Carter, girlfriend arrested in Georgia
- Man killed in boating accident near Courtney Campbell Causeway
- County to test for E. coli in residents’ water near massive Pasco sinkhole
- Couple honeymooning in Florida accused of kidnapping woman, raping her