Deputies chasing bear in Avon Park

By Published: Updated:
Photo from Highlands County Sheriff's Office.

HIGHLANDS COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) — A bear is causing quite the ruckus in Highlands County Monday morning.

According to the Highlands County Sheriff’s Office, deputies have been chasing the bear around downtown Avon Park all morning.

At one point, the bear stopped to take a rest under an oak tree near US 27 and Alton Street. Deputies then escorted it across the highway and into a more open area so the bear could hide until dark.

A viewer in Avon Park also reached out to News Channel 8 after spotting a bear at the Heartland National Bank in Avon Park.

Terry Knight Bachman says she was making a deposit Monday morning when she spotted the bear.

Photo from Terry Knight Bachman.

 

STORIES OTHERS ARE CLICKING ON-

BACK TO HOME PAGE

WFLA.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others and keep the conversation on topic and civil. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s