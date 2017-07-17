County to test water near massive Pasco sinkhole Monday, offer testing to residents

LAND O’ LAKES, Fla. (WFLA) — Pasco County officials on Monday will test water for contaminates near a massive sinkhole that opened up in Land O’ Lakes on Friday morning.
The sinkhole swallowed two homes, a boat, part of a road and a driveway. County officials have treated the hole as a hazmat situation with concerns over septic problems and debris leaking into the lake.
RELATED STORY: Cleanup from devastating Land O’ Lakes sinkhole expected to take weeks
Over the weekend, the assistant county administrator said the sink was clogged which for the time being meant that no water was leaking out.
The water testing is being done as a precaution. County officials do not believe any water has been contaminated.
Twenty random samples will be taken throughout the neighborhood affected by the sinkhole.
RELATED STORY: Videos tell story of homes destroyed by Land O’ Lakes sinkhole
Other residents who want to have their water tested may do so through the Pasco County Environmental Lab for a $7 fee.
For information on pricing and who to contact, click here.
Residents concerned about the quality of their well water should click here for more information.
RELATED STORY: Pasco deputy at scene of sinkhole helps elderly woman, goes into sinking house for her medication
Pasco County Commissioner Kathryn Starkey will visit the sinkhole site at 9 am Monday and is expected to make an announcement on how citizens can help those impacted by the sinkhole.
Recovery and cleanup efforts are expected to begin on either Tuesday or Wednesday morning.
Follow Jana Jones on Facebook
STORIES OTHERS ARE CLICKING ON-
- Detectives hope reward will lead to Hillsborough teen’s killer
- Singer, Tampa native Aaron Carter, girlfriend arrested in Georgia
- Man killed in boating accident near Courtney Campbell Causeway
- County to test for E. coli in residents’ water near massive Pasco sinkhole
- Couple honeymooning in Florida accused of kidnapping woman, raping her