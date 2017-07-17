Arrest made in murder of Tampa store owner

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — Belinda Harley dropped off a single rose outside of the closed 29th Street Store on Monday morning.

The rose was added to a pile of flowers, candles and even a teddy bear that have been placed outside of the store.

The owner, 60-year-old Mohamoud Ibrahim, was shot and killed during a robbery on Sunday.

“I brought the flower because I’ve been living here for five years and I’ve been knowing him, I’ve been coming over to visit the store for five years and him and his wife and he’s always been a very nice person,” Harley said.

Many people saw the store owner as a friend and say he will be missed in the community.

Jonathan Austin, 36, says he first met Ibrahim when he was 16.

“He’s always a good person to talk to, so even if you just wanted to buy something and have a good conversation with somebody close, you could always come here and have a good conversation,” said Austin.

Tampa Police arrested 24-year-old Christopher Antonio Sheffield early Monday morning and charged him with first-degree murder in the case.

“We were able to get enough witnesses and the video helped as well, so early this morning we were able to make an arrest and he’s facing a number of very serious charges,” said Steve Hegarty with the Tampa Police Department.

Ibrahim was shot during a similar robbery in 2011, but police say that case is still open and no arrests were ever made.

Corey Curry with the Bay Area Urban Chamber of Commerce says he shopped at Ibrahim’s store and still can’t understand why someone would shoot him.

“We’re all minorities at the end of the day, especially small business owners. If we haven’t made millions of dollars, we are all in the same boat and this guy, like I say I didn’t know him personally, I just knew him from shopping, he never gave me an issue,” Curry said. “If something wasn’t in the store he’d say I’ll have it for you next week. He was the nicest guy in the world. I can’t imagine somebody doing something like that to him.”

