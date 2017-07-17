Aaron Carter criticizes Georgia law officers after arrest

This undated photo provided by the Habersham County Sheriff’s Office shows Aaron Carter. Authorities say singer Aaron Carter and his girlfriend have been arrested on DUI and drug charges in Georgia. Habersham County Sheriff’s Office spokesman Capt. Floyd Canup says the 29-year-old Carter and Madison Parker were arrested Saturday, July 15, 2017. Carter is accused of drunken driving and possession of less than 1 ounce of marijuana and paraphernalia. (Habersham County Sheriff’s Office via AP)

CORNELIA, Ga. (AP) – Aaron Carter feels his “celebrity was targeted” during his arrest on driving under the influence and drug charges in north Georgia over the weekend.

Authorities say the 29-year-old singer was released on bail Sunday. Carter, of Port Richey, Florida, is accused of drunken driving and possession of marijuana and drug-related objects.

In a statement tweeted Sunday, Carter says was arrested inside an auto supply store “by several police officers with aggression.” He says he wasn’t in a moving vehicle and has a license to use medical marijuana for “long standing anxiety.”

Habersham County Sheriff Joey Terrell said Monday that since the case is active, he can’t comment.

Carter said his next show, set for Monday night at a shopping mall in Birmingham, Alabama, will go on as scheduled.

