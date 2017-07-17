12.5 foot great white shark named ‘Hilton’ lurking off NC coast

AVON, N.C. (WNCT) – A great white shark named Katharine, who has been followed by many on the internet, now has some company. His name is Hilton and he’s almost as big as Katharine.

The shark was named Hilton by the OCEARCH team who tagged him. He’s been swimming up and down the Carolina coast for the last few days.

According to tracking data, Hilton made his closest approach to land Saturday, passing nearby Cape Lookout and along the Cape Lookout National Seashore.

RELATED: 14.2 ft. long great white shark Katharine resurfaces in Vero Beach

Hilton’s last ping on the tracking device came shortly after 2 p.m. Sunday off the coast of the Outer Banks.

OCEARCH has created a Twitter account to follow Hilton on his journeys. To follow along, click here.

To learn more about Hilton, or see his recent travels, click here.

STORIES OTHERS ARE CLICKING ON-

BACK TO HOME PAGE