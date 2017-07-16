VIDEO: Suspects steal thousands from Lake Wales Walmart, deputies say

By Published:
Polk County Sheriff's Office

POLK COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) – The Polk County Sheriff’s is asking for the public’s help in identifying two people who were caught on camera stealing thousands of dollars worth of merchandise from a Walmart in Lake Wales.

Video from July 11 shows an unknown duo loading a large hamper tote, pillows and 61 razor blade refill cartridges into a cart.

The stolen items are then carted off through the garden center into a parking lot, and then into a red SUV.

Anyone with information on the suspects should call the Organized Retail Task Force at 863-298-6200 with the reference bulletin number 17-31778. To leave an anonymous tip, call Heartland Crime Stoppers at 1-800-226-TIPS (8477), or visit http://www.heartlandcrimestoppers.com.

STORIES OTHERS ARE CLICKING ON:

BACK TO TOP STORIES

WFLA.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others and keep the conversation on topic and civil. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s