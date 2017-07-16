VIDEO: Suspects steal thousands from Lake Wales Walmart, deputies say

POLK COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) – The Polk County Sheriff’s is asking for the public’s help in identifying two people who were caught on camera stealing thousands of dollars worth of merchandise from a Walmart in Lake Wales.
Video from July 11 shows an unknown duo loading a large hamper tote, pillows and 61 razor blade refill cartridges into a cart.
The stolen items are then carted off through the garden center into a parking lot, and then into a red SUV.
Anyone with information on the suspects should call the Organized Retail Task Force at 863-298-6200 with the reference bulletin number 17-31778. To leave an anonymous tip, call Heartland Crime Stoppers at 1-800-226-TIPS (8477), or visit http://www.heartlandcrimestoppers.com.
