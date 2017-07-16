VIDEO: Several seriously injured after unmanned boat circles out of control

LAKE GAGE, Ind. (WFLA) – Nearly a dozen people were ejected from a boat that started spinning out of control at a lake in Indiana.

Someone called 911 to say several people were involved in a boating accident at Lake Gage, and the boat was still running unmanned, going about 30 miles per hour.

The boat slammed into a dock and a patrol boat with two conservation officers on board, but they were not injured.

Four of the ten people thrown from the boat were treated for serious injuries. One even fractured their skull. Another person lost part of their arm.

An investigation later revealed the 20-year-old Dominique Effinger, the operator of the boat, was speeding when he cut into a sharp turn, causing his passengers to be ejected from the boat.

Effinger was arrested and charged with boating while intoxicated, causing injury and being a minor in possession of alcohol.

