VIDEO: Several seriously injured after unmanned boat circles out of control

By Published:
UGC/Dan Toigo

LAKE GAGE, Ind. (WFLA) – Nearly a dozen people were ejected from a boat that started spinning out of control at a lake in Indiana.

Someone called 911 to say several people were involved in a boating accident at Lake Gage, and the boat was still running unmanned, going about 30 miles per hour.

The boat slammed into a dock and a patrol boat with two conservation officers on board, but they were not injured.

Four of the ten people thrown from the boat were treated for serious injuries. One even fractured their skull. Another person lost part of their arm.

An investigation later revealed the 20-year-old Dominique Effinger, the operator of the boat, was speeding when he cut into a sharp turn, causing his passengers to be ejected from the boat.

Effinger was arrested and charged with boating while intoxicated, causing injury and being a minor in possession of alcohol.

STORIES OTHERS ARE CLICKING ON:

BACK TO TOP STORIES

WFLA.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others and keep the conversation on topic and civil. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s