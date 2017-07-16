Tampa lawyer enters race for Florida attorney general

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — A Tampa lawyer and political newcomer has entered the race to be Florida’s next attorney general.

Democrat Ryan Torrens sat down with News Channel 8 this week to talk about why he’s qualified to be the state’s top law enforcement officer.

Torrens is already facing fierce competition from Republican attorney general candidate Ashley Moody, but he says he’s ready for the job.

“People want something new,” Torrens said. “They want someone who doesn’t owe any favors to anyone.”

His Tampa law practice focuses on fighting home foreclosures and consumer protection lawsuits. But with that experience under his belt, would he be able to handle the countless criminal investigations that come into the AG’s office?

“The attorney general does defend the state in criminal appeals, but a large bulk of the work that the attorney general does is protecting our people,” he said. “Unfortunately, as of late, they haven’t been doing a very good job of it.”

At last check, his campaign war chest has $22,000. That’s compared to Moody’s nearly half a million dollars.

“Our donations are from everyday voters,” Torrens said. “If I’m elected attorney general, those are the people that I’m going to be fighting for. Not the special interest who can write a check for 30 or 40 thousand dollars.”

