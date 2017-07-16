Tampa girl forgoes birthday gifts, asks friends to donate to local Humane Society

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA)—A Tampa girl with a big heart celebrated her ninth birthday with a wonderful cause in mind.
When the parents of 9-year-old Alex Couch asked what she wanted for her birthday, instead of requesting toys or a puppy, she told them she wanted her friends to donate to the local Humane Society—and that’s exactly what they did.
At her birthday party this weekend, friends of Alex showed up with various gifts for pets and on Saturday, Alex delivered a wagon full of pet food, pet toys and blankets for the animals at the Humane Society of Tampa.
Her parents tell News Channel 8 Alex’s selflessness and her friends’ generosity brought comfort and food to animals and need.
Way to go, Alex!
