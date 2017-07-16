Sunday Spotlight: How do we stop Florida’s opioid crisis?

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – Florida’s growing opioid crisis is a major cause for concern on many levels.

More and more people are dying from opioid-related deaths across the state.

In 2015 alone, more than 2,500 Floridians died with at least one prescription drug in their system.

But the questions remain: How do you get someone the help they need before they head down a deadly path, or can you?

News Channel 8 spoke with Dr. Jason Fields, an addiction specialist with Advanced Recovery Systems, on Sunday morning. Hear what he had to say by watching the video above.

