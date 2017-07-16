Sunday Spotlight: How do we stop Florida’s opioid crisis?

Paul_Mueller By Published:

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – Florida’s growing opioid crisis is a major cause for concern on many levels.

More and more people are dying from opioid-related deaths across the state.

In 2015 alone, more than 2,500 Floridians died with at least one prescription drug in their system.

But the questions remain: How do you get someone the help they need before they head down a deadly path, or can you?

News Channel 8 spoke with Dr. Jason Fields, an addiction specialist with Advanced Recovery Systems, on Sunday morning. Hear what he had to say by watching the video above.

STORIES OTHERS ARE CLICKING ON:

BACK TO TOP STORIES

WFLA.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others and keep the conversation on topic and civil. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s