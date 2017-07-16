Silver Alert issued for missing Lakeland woman, 73

LAKELAND, Fla. (WFLA) – A Silver Alert was issued for a missing 73-year-old Lakeland woman.

The Polk County Sheriff’s Office is asking the public to be on the lookout for Audrey Sharpe, who disappeared around 10:30 am Sunday from her residence on Creekwood Run.

Deputies say she was driving a blue 2002 Chevrolet Trailblazer with a Florida tag #K013NP and was on her way to visit her husband at Lakeland Regional Medical Center, but never made it to her destination.

At 2:30 pm Sunday, deputies received a 911 call reporting a a 2002 Chevrolet Trailblazer driving erratically near the intersection of West Shore Blvd and Gandy Blvd in Tampa, but it’s unclear if Sharpe was behind the wheel.

According to her family, Sharpe has diabetes and becomes disoriented and confused when she does not take her medicine.

She is described as a white female with gray hair and brown eyes. She is 5’03” tall and weighs approximately 110 pounds.

Sharpe was last seen wearing a red and blue plaid long-sleeve shirt with black pants.

Anyone with information on her whereabouts has been asked to contact the Polk County Sheriff’s Office at 863-298-6200 or Detective Jeremy Davis at 863-224-7971.

