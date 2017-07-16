Reward for information offered in Hillsborough missing teen homicide case

HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) — Detectives with the Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office are asking for information from the public to help them with the Janessa Shannon homicide case.
The 13-year-old was found dead by a hiker last Wednesday in a heavily-wooded area of the Triple Creek Nature Preserve in Riverview. She had previously been reported missing by her father.
Sheriff’s deputies confirmed on Saturday they were investigating the case as a homicide. More information is expected to be released on Monday.
Crime Stoppers of Tampa Bay is offering up to $3,000 to anyone who provides information leading to the identification and arrest of a suspect or suspects involved in the girl’s homicide.
Anyone with information should call 1-800-873-8477 or visit the Crime Stoppers website.
Body found in Riverview identified as missing teen, homicide investigation underway
