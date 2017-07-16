Reward for information offered in Hillsborough missing teen homicide case

By Published:
National Center for Missing & Exploited Children

HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) — Detectives with the Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office are asking for information from the public to help them with the Janessa Shannon homicide case.

The 13-year-old was found dead by a hiker last Wednesday in a heavily-wooded area of the Triple Creek Nature Preserve in Riverview. She had previously been reported missing by her father.

Sheriff’s deputies confirmed on Saturday they were investigating the case as a homicide. More information is expected to be released on Monday.

Crime Stoppers of Tampa Bay is offering up to $3,000 to anyone who provides information leading to the identification and arrest of a suspect or suspects involved in the girl’s homicide.

Anyone with information should call 1-800-873-8477 or visit the Crime Stoppers website.

STORIES OTHERS ARE CLICKING ON:

BACK TO TOP STORIES

WFLA.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others and keep the conversation on topic and civil. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s