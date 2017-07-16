Police: Store employee fatally shot during robbery attempt in Tampa

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – A convenience store clerk was shot and killed during a robbery in Tampa, police said Sunday.

Tampa police responded to 2802 N. 29th Street and found the body of a man later identified as Mohamoud Ibrahim, 60.

Detectives say Ibrahim was killed in an apparent robbery attempt. An investigation into his death is underway and no arrests have been made at this time.

Anyone with information regarding the incident has been asked to call the Tampa Police Department at 813.231.6130.

