Pickup truck runs over boy, 5, on Volusia Co. beach

ORMOND BEACH, Fla.  (WESH)A child was run over by a pickup truck on the beach in Ormond Beach Sunday afternoon.

Volusia County Beach Patrol Capt. Tamara Marris said the four-year-old boy ran into the front bumper of the pickup, and one of the wheels ran over the boy’s abdomen. She said the child was alive when transported to Halifax Medical Center shortly after 3 p.m. The incident occurred near the Harvard entrance to the beach.

Capt. Marris said the truck’s driver is a 19-year-old male from Sanford, who saw the child, and stopped. After the boy stopped, the truck continued slowly, around 5-10 mph, when the boy ran into the pickup. Marris said the driver is not at fault for the accident. While the crash site work is done, and the scene has cleared, the investigation is ongoing.

