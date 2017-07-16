Motorcyclist dead after crash in Tampa

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — A motorcyclist is dead after an overnight crash in Tampa.

The crash happened around 10:30 Saturday night at the intersection of West Hillsborough Avenue and North MacDill Avenue.

Police say a Ford Econoline van was headed south on MacDill Ave. and did not yield the right of way to a motorcyclist who was heading east on Hillsborough Ave., causing the motorcycle to hit the van.

The motorcyclist, identified as 25-year-old Antonio Castillo, was taken to St. Joseph’s Hospital where he was later pronounced dead.

Police say the driver of the van stayed at the scene, did not show any signs of impairment and is cooperating with the investigation.

