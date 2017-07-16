Man killed, woman injured in boating accident near Courtney Campbell Causeway

HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) – A man is dead after a boating accident near the Courtney Campbell Causeway in Tampa, according to the Hillsborough County Fire Rescue.

The exact location of the incident is unknown at this time.

We’ve learned the boat carrying two people struck an unidentified object and the male boater was killed. A female passenger was injured. Her condition is unknown.

The victims have not been identified.

Multiple agencies have arrived at the scene to investigate the crash.

No further details have been released at this time.

