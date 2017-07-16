Florida missing child alert issued for 2 teen girls

By Published:
Destiny Thompson (left), Brittany Pickavance (right). Photo courtesy of the Florida Department of Law Enforcement

PORT ORANGE, Fla. (WFLA) – The Florida Department of Law Enforcement has issued a missing child alert for two 15-year-old girls, Destiny Thompson and Brittany Pickavance.

Authorities say Thompson was last seen in the 5800th block of West Port Drive in Port Orange.

She is described as a white female with brown hair and hazel eyes. She is 5′ tall and weighs approximately 103 pounds.

Pickavance was last seen in an area of Raintree Drive in Port Orange, Florida.

She is described as a white female with brown hair and blue eyes. She is 5’07” tall and weighs approximately 100 pounds. She was last seen wearing a white tank top and green shorts.

No further details were given.

Anyone with information regarding their disappearance has been asked to contact the Port Orange Police Department at 386-506-5801 or 911.

STORIES OTHERS ARE CLICKING ON:

BACK TO TOP STORIES

WFLA.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others and keep the conversation on topic and civil. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s