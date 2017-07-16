Deputies search for armed, masked suspects in connection with Bradenton deli robbery

BRADENTON, Fla. (WFLA) – The Manatee County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help in finding two armed suspects who robbed a Bradenton deli.

Deputies say two masked men entered the rear door of Uncle Nick’s Deli on Manatee Avenue West and demanded money.

They were able to make off with an undisclosed amount of cash, according to the sheriff’s office. Deputies say no one was injured during the robbery.

Both suspects are described as 6′ black males. One was wearing a blue short-sleeve t-shirt with a black long sleeve t-shirt underneath. He was also wearing a short and a mask covering his face.

The other one was wearing a hat with a mask.

No further details, including photos of the suspects, were provided.

Anyone with information regarding the incident has been asked to call the MCSO at 941-747-3011 or Crime Stoppers at 866-634-TIPS.

