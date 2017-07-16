Crash slows down traffic on I-75 in Manatee Co.

MANATEE COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) – Traffic is backed up on I-75 in Manatee County after a crash Sunday night, according to the Florida Highway Patrol’s website.

It happened around 6:37 pm near Exit 224 US 301.

We still do not know how many vehicles were involved in the accident, and if any injuries have been reported, but the crash was classified as intermediate in severity, and is likely not serious.

We’ve learned traffic is backed up until mile marker 227, and the right lane of the interstate is blocked.

This is a developing situation. We will have more updates on WFLA.com when more information is released.

