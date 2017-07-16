County prepares for cleanup efforts following Land O’ Lakes sinkhole

LAND O’ LAKES, Fla. (WFLA) — A massive sinkhole that swallowed two homes in Pasco County on Friday has not grown or moved in more than a day.

County officials said Sunday they are still carefully watching the sinkhole that remains about 50-feet deep and 225-feet across.

Assistant County Administrator for Public Safety Kevin Guthrie did say the water level in the sinkhole went down about 18 inches overnight.

He and other county officials are now preparing for the recovery phase which includes getting the sinkhole cleaned out. Guthrie says those efforts will most likely not start until Tuesday or Wednesday.

Guthrie also says the county is planning on taking water samples to test for potential contaminants. He is 100 percent confident there will not be contaminants, but says the county wants to help put concerned residents’ minds at ease. Twenty random samples will be taken throughout the neighborhood affected by the sinkhole.

Public safety is also starting to work with insurance companies and a county attorney to help figure out the responsibilities for the damages.

Eleven homes total were affected by the sinkhole on Friday. Two of those homes were destroyed.

