Celebrate National Ice Cream Day with deals in Tampa Bay

TAMPA BAY, Fla. (WFLA) — Ice cream lovers, rejoice! Sunday is National Ice Cream Day and there are plenty of deals in the Tampa Bay area to help you celebrate the sweetness.

McDonald’s  You can get a free vanilla cone at participating McDonald’s from 2 p.m. to 5 p.m. by downloading the restaurant’s app and redeeming the Free Cone deal. One person will even win free soft serve cones for life!

Carvel  Participating Carvel locations are offering buy one get one free soft serve cups or cones all day.

Dippin’ Dots — Participating Dippin’ Dots locations will give away free mini cups of Dippin’ Dots during a specific two-hour window. Call your local store ahead of time to find out when their giveaway starts!

Whole Foods — The grocery chain is offering a deal for you to get two pints of Ben & Jerry’s for $6.

Your Pie — The pizza chain is giving away free gelato at participating locations.

Krystal — Starting Sunday, the restaurant chain will offer sundaes for just 99 cents. The deal lasts through Sunday, July 23.

