Celebrate National Ice Cream Day with deals in Tampa Bay

TAMPA BAY, Fla. (WFLA) — Ice cream lovers, rejoice! Sunday is National Ice Cream Day and there are plenty of deals in the Tampa Bay area to help you celebrate the sweetness.

McDonald’s — You can get a free vanilla cone at participating McDonald’s from 2 p.m. to 5 p.m. by downloading the restaurant’s app and redeeming the Free Cone deal. One person will even win free soft serve cones for life!

Carvel — Participating Carvel locations are offering buy one get one free soft serve cups or cones all day.

Dippin’ Dots — Participating Dippin’ Dots locations will give away free mini cups of Dippin’ Dots during a specific two-hour window. Call your local store ahead of time to find out when their giveaway starts!

Whole Foods — The grocery chain is offering a deal for you to get two pints of Ben & Jerry’s for $6.

Your Pie — The pizza chain is giving away free gelato at participating locations.

Krystal — Starting Sunday, the restaurant chain will offer sundaes for just 99 cents. The deal lasts through Sunday, July 23.

STORIES OTHERS ARE CLICKING ON:

BACK TO TOP STORIES