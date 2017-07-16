Bicyclist left with serious injuries after collision with motorcycle in Gulfport

Published:

GULFPORT, Fla. (WFLA) – A bicyclist was left with life-threatening injuries after he was struck by a motorcycle in Gulfport Sunday, deputies say.

It happened at 49th Street South, just south of Newton Avenue South at 6:12 am.

The Pinellas County Sheriff’s Office says None Yulip, 73, was traveling in his 998 Yamaha motorcycle, going southbound in the curb lane of 49th Street South just as James Perry, 51 was crossing 49th Street South from east to west. Perry crossed into the path of Yulip’s motorcycle, resulting in an injury collision.

Yulip sustained non-life threatening injuries and Perry was treated for life-threatening injuries. Both men were transported to Bayfront Medical Center and are expected to fully recover, according to the sheriff’s office.

Investigators say Perry showed signs of impairment, and did not use a designated crosswalk when the incident occurred. Speed was not to blame, according to the sheriff’s office.

An investigation into the incident is ongoing.

