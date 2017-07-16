At least 4 dead in flash floods at Arizona swimming hole

PAYSON, Ariz. (AP) — A rural fire chief says at least four people were found dead and about a dozen more are missing after flash flooding poured over a popular swimming area inside the Tonto National Forest in central Arizona.
Water Wheel Fire and Medical District Fire Chief Ron Sattelmaier said more than a hundred people were in the Cold Springs Swimming Hole Saturday afternoon when a severe thunderstorm pounded down on a nearby remote area that had been burned over by a recent wildfire.
Three bodies were recovered Saturday and another was found Sunday morning. The deaths include at least one child.
Four people rescued by helicopter Saturday were taken to the hospital for hypothermia.
About a dozen other people remain unaccounted for.
This happened about an hour and half’s drive from Phoenix.
STORIES OTHERS ARE CLICKING ON:
- Reward for information offered in Hillsborough missing teen homicide case
- Baby giraffe Julius dies at Maryland Zoo
- Cleanup from massive Land O’ Lakes sinkhole expected to take weeks
- Celebrate National Ice Cream Day with deals in Tampa Bay
- D23 Expo brings exciting announcements for Walt Disney World
- VIDEO: Bull gets stuck in tire at Iowa ranch
- Who’s next: Jodie Whittaker 1st female star of ‘Doctor Who’