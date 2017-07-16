Astronauts help corals grow on the ocean floor off Florida

KEY LARGO, Fla. (AP) – Astronauts are helping coral grow on the ocean floor off Florida.
Marine scientists at Florida International University are studying corals growing in deep waters. The Miami-area school reported recruiting NASA astronauts to plant a coral nursery 90 feet below the ocean’s surface in the Florida Keys National Marine Sanctuary.
NASA trains astronauts at FIU’s Aquarius Reef Base, an underwater laboratory in the sanctuary. FIU researcher Mauricio Rodriguez-Lanetty said dives from the surface would be too short and risky to accomplish much in the nursery. But divers living in the pressurized lab for days or weeks at a time can work longer in deeper waters.
Astronauts planted the endangered corals on tree-like structures made from plastic pipes in 2015. They’ve continued working in the nursery during NASA training missions over the last two years.
STORIES OTHERS ARE CLICKING ON:
- Body found in Riverview identified as missing teen, homicide investigation underway
- Baby giraffe Julius dies at Maryland Zoo
- Cleanup from massive Land O’ Lakes sinkhole expected to take weeks
- Celebrate National Ice Cream Day with deals in Tampa Bay
- D23 Expo brings exciting announcements for Walt Disney World
- Lab Tests: Chemicals linked to birth defects found in most mac and cheese products
- VIDEO: Bull gets stuck in tire at Iowa ranch