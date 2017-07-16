1 dead after train hits car in Auburndale

AUBURNDALE, Fla. (WFLA) — Deputies in Polk County are investigating a deadly crash between a car and a train in unincorporated Auburndale.

The driver of the car, 20-year-old Elijah Sample, was heading west on Old Lake Alfred Road at the intersection of Dairy Road Saturday night when he came to a railroad crossing. Deputies say he passed the crossing arms to turn onto Dairy Road and was hit by an Amtrak train.

Witnesses tell deputies the railroad crossing arms were down and the warning lights were working at the time.

After the impact, deputies say the train pushed the car down the railroad tracks about 50 feet until the car dislodged and rolled about 100 feet away.

Sample was pronounced dead at the scene.

The train was being operated by two engineers from Jacksonville and was going about 60 miles per hour at the time of the crash. There was minor damage to the lead train, but it was cleared to leave the scene about three hours after the crash.

The railroad tracks were not damaged.

