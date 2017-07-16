1 dead after train hits car in Auburndale

By Published:
Photo provided by the Polk County Sheriff's Office.

AUBURNDALE, Fla. (WFLA) — Deputies in Polk County are investigating a deadly crash between a car and a train in unincorporated Auburndale.

The driver of the car, 20-year-old Elijah Sample, was heading west on Old Lake Alfred Road at the intersection of Dairy Road Saturday night when he came to a railroad crossing. Deputies say he passed the crossing arms to turn onto Dairy Road and was hit by an Amtrak train.

Witnesses tell deputies the railroad crossing arms were down and the warning lights were working at the time.

After the impact, deputies say the train pushed the car down the railroad tracks about 50 feet until the car dislodged and rolled about 100 feet away.

Sample was pronounced dead at the scene.

The train was being operated by two engineers from Jacksonville and was going about 60 miles per hour at the time of the crash. There was minor damage to the lead train, but it was cleared to leave the scene about three hours after the crash.

The railroad tracks were not damaged.

STORIES OTHERS ARE CLICKING ON:

BACK TO TOP STORIES

WFLA.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others and keep the conversation on topic and civil. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s