VIDEO: Bull gets stuck in tire at Iowa ranch

HARTLEY, IA (WFLA) – Cell phone video of an unperturbed bull stuck in a tire went viral this week.

The video, posted by the Weeping Fox Rancy in Hartley, Iowa on July 7 shows an 11-month-old purebred Hereford looking around, enjoying the sunset, and stoically standing in place with the large tire wrapped around its body.

“Don’t know how he did it, and I don’t know how it’s coming off,” says a woman narrating the video. “Hopefully, the guys can figure it out, ‘cause I’m not helping with those horns.”

Two people ended up tying up the bull and pulled the tire back and down his legs until he was able to step out of it. Fortunately, the bull was not hurt.

“Bulls that age are like teenage boys: They have endless energy and they’re not happy till they’re rolling something on the ground,” Todd Vogel of Weeping Fox Ranch told The Des Moines Register. Vogel also told the newspaper the ranch uses the tires to feed bulls in the winter.

The video has nearly 12,500 shares and 650,000 views since it was posted to Facebook.

