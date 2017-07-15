Trout returns from injury, but Rays beat Angels 2-1 in 10

ANAHEIM, Calif. (AP) – Mike Trout went 1 for 5 in his return from a 39-game injury absence, and Brad Miller had an RBI double in the 10th inning of the Tampa Bay Rays’ 2-1 victory over the Los Angeles Angels on Friday night.
Trout looked healthy in his first game since May 28, when he tore a ligament in his left thumb sliding headfirst into second base. In his comeback game from the first significant injury of his career, the two-time AL MVP singled in the third inning and promptly stole second – again sliding headfirst, as he promised.
Trout came up with two late chances to help the Angels, but grounded out with two runners on to end the seventh before Alex Colome struck him out on three pitches to end it.
