Police: Florida babysitter broke 3-year-old’s arm for wetting pants

DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. (AP) – Authorities say a babysitter broke a 3-year-old’s arm with a spatula for wetting his pants.
Daytona Beach police say 21-year-old Haillee Howell had been babysitting the child and his two brothers for five months. According to an arrest report, the children’s mother dropped them off at Howell’s home Thursday. When she picked them up, her 3-year-old was crying and said his arm hurt. X-rays revealed three broken bones.
According to the report, hospital officials also discovered bruising under the boy’s eyes and in both ears.
State welfare officials interviewed the boy who said Howell hurt his arm because he wet his pants.
The Daytona Beach News-Journal reports Howell denied abusing the boy.
She was charged with aggravated child abuse. It’s unclear if she has hired an attorney who could comment on the charge.
STORIES OTHERS ARE CLICKING ON:
- Sinkhole swallows 2 homes in Land O’ Lakes, considered dormant at this time
- Baby of pregnant mother struck by lightning in Fort Myers dies
- Inmate confesses to killing 4 PA men, says where bodies are
- Tampa’s Alfred Angelo Bridal store closes doors, brides rush to meet 8 p.m. pickup deadline
- $390 million in unclaimed money from Tampa Bay area, is some of it yours?
- Typo in Wendy’s restaurant sign in Florida is divine comedy
- Slimy highway: Truck carrying 7,500 pounds of live eels overturns
when news happens
instantly available to you with the WFLA News App.
WFLA.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others and keep the conversation on topic and civil. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.