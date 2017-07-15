Orlando man narrowly escapes death when massive pipe falls on vehicle

ORLANDO, Fla. (WFLA) – A minivan driver narrowly escaped death when a large metal pipe fell onto his vehicle on I-4 near Orlando.

The Florida HIghway Patrol says a semi truck carrying scrap metal had overturned on the overpass above.

The driver of the truck, 33-year-old Antonio Santiago Wharton of Kissimee, lost control of the semi and hit a guard rail, causing the semi to flip on its side. Then a large piece of metal pipe, which was several feet long, fell directly onto the minivan.

Jesus Armando Escobar, 36, of Orlando, managed to escape with minor injuries. Troopers say he suffered cuts to his head.

Wharton was ticketed for careless driving.

It’s still unclear at this time if Trademark Metal Recycling LLC, the company whose name was on the truck, will take action against Wharton.

