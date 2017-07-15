Land O’Lakes community responds to sinkhole damage

LAND O’ LAKES, Fla. (WFLA) — A Pasco County neighborhood is still in shock after a sinkhole swallowed up two houses, a boat and parts of a road on Friday.

Residents in the neighborhood say they are on edge, and some are even considering moving.

“I am nervous, I am afraid I’m nervous and I’m crazy and I don’t know what to do because we don’t have another place to stay,” said resident Nulvi Mauari.

Residents who live just a few houses down from the sinkhole don’t want to be here now and some say they won’t be here later.

“It’s not safe, it’s not safe to be here,” said Mauari.

People who live on Ocean Pines Drive say they’ve never seen anything like it and even officials say this sinkhole is one for the books.

“We know for sure based on the information we have, this is the largest sinkhole Pasco County has faced in the last three decades,” said Kevin Guthrie, Pasco County assistant administrator for public safety.

Andy and Nora Johns have lived in the neighborhood almost 30 years and they can’t wrap their mind around the damage.

“I mean especially since we just put all this money into fixing up the house. Putting in a new roof, windows, doors, you know painted it, fixed it all up and it’s just something you don’t expect it,” said Andy Johns.

Their house is just 600 feet away from the sinkhole. As you could imagine, they’re waiting anxiously to see what happens.

“When is it going to end, when is the hole going to end?” said Johns.

Meanwhile, neighbors are holding on to what they do have and are ready to help the ones who are devastated.

“They lost everything. They are in definite need of help,” said Andy Johns

“We gotta help them. Every neighbor has to help them,” said Mauari.

STORIES OTHERS ARE CLICKING ON:

BACK TO TOP STORIES