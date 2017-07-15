Hillsborough deputies search for missing 15-year-old girl

HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) – The Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help in finding a missing 15-year-old girl.

Deputies say Makayla Edwards disappeared on Wednesday, July 12 around 7:45 pm. It’s unclear where she was last seen.

Makayla is described as a black female with black hair and brown eyes. She is 5’03” tall and weighs approximately 170 pounds.

Anyone with information regarding her disapperance has been asked to call the Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office at 813-247-8200.

