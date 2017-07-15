Highlands County deputies warn residents about puppy buying scam

By Published:

HIGHLANDS COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) — The Highlands County Sheriff’s Office took to Facebook this week asking residents to be careful if they’re buying a puppy online.

According to deputies, there have been reports of a scam asking animal lovers in the Tampa Bay area to wire $150 to Cameroon.

The sheriff’s office says victims of the scam would end up losing their money and not getting a pet.

Deputies are asking residents to avoid the risk of being scammed by looking into dogs at the local Animal Services and Humane Society.

STORIES OTHERS ARE CLICKING ON:

BACK TO TOP STORIES

WFLA.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others and keep the conversation on topic and civil. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s