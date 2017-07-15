Highlands County deputies warn residents about puppy buying scam

HIGHLANDS COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) — The Highlands County Sheriff’s Office took to Facebook this week asking residents to be careful if they’re buying a puppy online.
According to deputies, there have been reports of a scam asking animal lovers in the Tampa Bay area to wire $150 to Cameroon.
The sheriff’s office says victims of the scam would end up losing their money and not getting a pet.
Deputies are asking residents to avoid the risk of being scammed by looking into dogs at the local Animal Services and Humane Society.
