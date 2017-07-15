Four white tiger cubs born in China

JINAN, China (WFLA/NBC) – A white tiger in China recently gave birth to four adorable cubs at the Wild Animal World Zoo.

Mother “Niu Niu” gave birth on June 23rd.

Three of the cubs are reportedly in good condition and being fed by Niu Niu.

The fourth is not strong enough and is undergoing artificial feeding. Zookeepers have named the cub “Qun Qun” and hopes it can be returned to the family as soon as possible.

Wild white tigers are extinct and the existing white tigers in the world have been bred artificially.

There are only around 200 white tigers in the world.

