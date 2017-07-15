Four white tiger cubs born in China

JINAN, China (WFLA/NBC) – A white tiger in China recently gave birth to four adorable cubs at the Wild Animal World Zoo.
Mother “Niu Niu” gave birth on June 23rd.
Three of the cubs are reportedly in good condition and being fed by Niu Niu.
The fourth is not strong enough and is undergoing artificial feeding. Zookeepers have named the cub “Qun Qun” and hopes it can be returned to the family as soon as possible.
Wild white tigers are extinct and the existing white tigers in the world have been bred artificially.
There are only around 200 white tigers in the world.
STORIES OTHERS ARE CLICKING ON:
- Baby of pregnant mother struck by lightning in Fort Myers dies
- Inmate confesses to killing 4 PA men, says where bodies are
- Tampa’s Alfred Angelo Bridal store closes doors, brides rush to meet 8 p.m. pickup deadline
- $390 million in unclaimed money from Tampa Bay area, is some of it yours?
- Typo in Wendy’s restaurant sign in Florida is divine comedy
- Slimy highway: Truck carrying 7,500 pounds of live eels overturns
when news happens
instantly available to you with the WFLA News App.
WFLA.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others and keep the conversation on topic and civil. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.