Fitness challenge in Tampa honors fallen heroes

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – More than 100 people were out in the Florida heat on Saturday, pushing themselves to the limit to honor those who paid the ultimate sacrifice.

The crowd turned out in Tampa for the sixth annual “Heroes for Heroes” workout challenge, created by Scott Bill in memory of his son Chief Petty Officer (CPO) Brian Bill, a member of SEAL Team Six, who was killed in Afghanistan during the largest single-day loss of line in special ops history, just weeks before 9/11.

“I was on my knees (crying) praying to God, let him live, and I’ll take my life right now,” said Bill, remembering that tragic day.

But it seems God had other plans, and not long after the tragedy, Bill established a foundation in his son’s name to honor the soldier and his fallen comrades.

Tricia Will of Horsepower Athletics tells us she feels “sadness and gratefulness,” when she thinks of Officer Bill, “because freedom isn’t free and we’re here because of his sacrifices and many other’s sacrifices,” says Will.

For Will, this isn’t just a competition, it’s bringing the community together for a good cause.

“Events like this are kind of where the rubber meets the road in terms of community,” says Tampa native Benjamin Bunn, a green beret who served his country for 16 years.

“It’s an excellent way to honor him (Brian Bill). it’s kind of our way of raising our hands and saying we remember you and we appreciate what you’ve done,” he continued.

Each workout was named after a fallen soldier. The event’s proceeds will go toward retreats in Tampa for veterans with conditions like PTSD.

To learn more about Bill’s foundation, you can visit http://www.brianbillfoundation.org.

STORIES OTHERS ARE CLICKING ON:

BACK TO TOP STORIES