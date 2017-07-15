FHP searches for driver who left man for dead on Pasco Co. road

Dylan Garland. (Pasco County Sheriff's Office)

PASCO COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) – The Florida Highway Patrol is searching for a driver who left a man for dead at the side of a Pasco County Road.

Dylan Garland, 25, was found badly injured on the side of Highway 301 near the intersection of Globe Road in Pasco County on July 8. He did in the hospital on July 11.

The exact circumstances that led to his death remain a mystery, but an autopsy revealed he had been hit by a vehicle or object on a vehicle traveling at a highway speed.

Troopers believe an unknown vehicle was traveling southbound on the highway when Garland was struck and continued driving.

At this time, there is no information on the vehicle’s description or location.

Anyone with information regarding this incident has been asked to contact the FHP by calling 813-631-4020.

