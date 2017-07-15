Feds give Florida $3M grant for treatment drug courts

MIAMI (AP) – The federal government is giving the state $3 million for drug court programs in the wake of an opioid epidemic.
The U.S. Department of Health and Human Services said Friday the funds will bolster drug court programs for those in the criminal justice system with substance use disorders and mental health problems. The programs have been praised for connecting people struggling with addiction to treatments with oversight from the courts to make sure they are following through.
Proponents say drug courts improve recovery outcomes and reduce burdens on the criminal justice system.
The announcement comes as some lawmakers fear that proposed Medicaid cuts under an Obamacare overhaul would leave them without enough resources to fight the opioid crisis.
Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell added a revision that gives states $45 billion to combat opioid misuse, but the bill’s fate is uncertain.
