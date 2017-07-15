Clearwater police search for armed robbery suspect

CLEARWATER, Fla. (WFLA) – Police are asking for the public’s help in identifying a man seen on surveillance robbing a Circle K in Clearwater.

The Clearwater Police Department says an unknown suspect entered the convenience store, located at 1701 Gulf-to-Bay Blvd. shortly after 10 pm Friday night.

He then passed the clerk a note implying he was armed. He obtained an undisclosed amount of cash and ran from the store, according to police.

If you recognize the suspect, call Clearwater Police at 727-562-4242 or email tips@myclearwater.com.

