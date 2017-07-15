Cleanup from massive Land O’ Lakes sinkhole expected to take weeks

By Published: Updated:

LAND O’ LAKES, Fla. (WFLA) — Cleanup from a sinkhole that swallowed two homes in Land O’ Lakes on Friday is expected to take weeks, officials said at a press briefing on Saturday morning.

The sinkhole is about 50-feet deep and 225-feet across. Pasco County officials believe it is the largest sinkhole in the area in 40 to 50 years.

During the news conference, Assistant County Administrator for Public Safety Kevin Guthrie said eleven homes total were affected by the sinkhole. Two of those homes were destroyed. The other nine were tagged as unsafe for entry.

No injuries were reported, and the Red Cross is helping the families whose homes were affected.

Pasco County is now shifting from a response to a recovery, including a hazmat cleanup due to the chemicals and septic in the water.

As of 8:30 a.m. Saturday, the sinkhole had not moved for 17 hours. Guthrie said crews will continue to monitor the area.

STORIES OTHERS ARE CLICKING ON:

BACK TO TOP STORIES

http://wx.wfla.com/oembed/app_promo/app_dl.html

WFLA.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others and keep the conversation on topic and civil. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s