Body found in Riverview identified as missing teen, homicide investigation underway

HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) — Deputies have identified the human remains that were found in a nature preserve earlier this week in Hillsborough County as a missing 13-year-old girl from Riverview.
The Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office says a hiker found a badly decomposed body Wednesday morning in a heavily-wooded area of Triple Creek Nature Preserve in Riverview.
Deputies now say they are the remains of 13-year-old Janessa Shannon. The National Center for Missing and Exploited Children released information on the Riverview teen on Friday, saying she disappeared July 2 from an undisclosed location.
The sheriff’s office says they are actively working this case as a homicide.
STORIES OTHERS ARE CLICKING ON:
- Cleanup from massive Land O’ Lakes sinkhole expected to take weeks
- Baby of pregnant mother struck by lightning in Fort Myers dies
- Inmate confesses to killing 4 PA men, says where bodies are
- Tampa’s Alfred Angelo Bridal store closes doors, brides rush to meet 8 p.m. pickup deadline
- $390 million in unclaimed money from Tampa Bay area, is some of it yours?
- Typo in Wendy’s restaurant sign in Florida is divine comedy
- Slimy highway: Truck carrying 7,500 pounds of live eels overturns
when news happens
instantly available to you with the WFLA News App.
WFLA.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others and keep the conversation on topic and civil. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.