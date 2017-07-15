Body found in Riverview identified as missing teen, homicide investigation underway

HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) — Deputies have identified the human remains that were found in a nature preserve earlier this week in Hillsborough County as a missing 13-year-old girl from Riverview.

The Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office says a hiker found a badly decomposed body Wednesday morning in a heavily-wooded area of Triple Creek Nature Preserve in Riverview.

Deputies now say they are the remains of 13-year-old Janessa Shannon. The National Center for Missing and Exploited Children released information on the Riverview teen on Friday, saying she disappeared July 2 from an undisclosed location.

The sheriff’s office says they are actively working this case as a homicide.

