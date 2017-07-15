AMBER Alert issued for 9-year-old Florida girl

By Published:
Florida Department of Law Enforcement

HALLANDALE BEACH, Fla. (WFLA) – The Florida Department of Law Enforcement has issued an AMBER Alert for a missing 9-year-old girl.

Authorities say Brianna Brown was last seen in the 800th block of NW 1st Avenue in Hallandale Beach.  It’s unclear when she went missing.

She is described as a black female with brown hair and brown eyes. She is 4’10” tall and weighs approximately 75 pounds. She was last seen wearing black or gray pants, a black shirt and a gold headband. She was carrying an oversized purse, according to the FDLE.

Authorities say Brown may be in the company Daurianne Brown, 32, who is described as a black female with brown hair and brown eyes. Daurianne is 5’05” tall and weighs 140 pounds.

Anyone with information on the child’s whereabouts is urged to call the Hallandale Beach Police Department at 954-536-2585 or 911 immediately.

STORIES OTHERS ARE CLICKING ON:

BACK TO TOP STORIES

WFLA.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others and keep the conversation on topic and civil. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s