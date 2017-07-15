AMBER Alert issued for 9-year-old Florida girl

HALLANDALE BEACH, Fla. (WFLA) – The Florida Department of Law Enforcement has issued an AMBER Alert for a missing 9-year-old girl.

Authorities say Brianna Brown was last seen in the 800th block of NW 1st Avenue in Hallandale Beach. It’s unclear when she went missing.

She is described as a black female with brown hair and brown eyes. She is 4’10” tall and weighs approximately 75 pounds. She was last seen wearing black or gray pants, a black shirt and a gold headband. She was carrying an oversized purse, according to the FDLE.

Authorities say Brown may be in the company Daurianne Brown, 32, who is described as a black female with brown hair and brown eyes. Daurianne is 5’05” tall and weighs 140 pounds.

Anyone with information on the child’s whereabouts is urged to call the Hallandale Beach Police Department at 954-536-2585 or 911 immediately.

