7 million pounds of hot dogs recalled over bone fragment scare

(WFLA) – A New York meat processor is recalling more than 7 million pounds of hot dogs because they may contain bone fragments, the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Food Safety and Inspection Service announced Saturday.

The recall affects beef and pork hot dogs and sausages mostly under the Sabrett brand name.

The items were produced by Marathon Enterprises Inc. on various dates between March 17 and July 4. They were sold to retailers nationwide.

The recall was announced after consumers complained about finding small pieces of bone in the hot dogs.

The food-safety agency said one consumer who ate one of the hot dogs suffered a “minor oral injury,” but that was the only injury related to the recall that has been reported at this time.

“As a fourth-generation, family-owned company, Sabrett takes its responsibility to provide safe foods very seriously with a robust internal food safety program,” Marathon said in a statement posted on its website. “Sabrett deeply regrets any concern or inconvenience this has caused its loyal customers.”

The company is advising anyone who has purchased the hot dogs to throw them away or return them to the store immediately.

