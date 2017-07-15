1-year-old flown to hospital after falling into Hernando County pool

SPRING HILL, Fla. (WFLA) — Deputies in Hernando County say a 1-year-old child was rushed to the hospital after falling into a pool in Spring Hill Saturday afternoon.
According to the sheriff’s office, the child fell into the pool on Killian Street after getting outside through a sliding glass door.
The child was taken to the hospital and then flown to a pediatric hospital.
Detectives are investigating.
This is a developing story, please check back for updates.
