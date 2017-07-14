VIRAL PHOTO: Beyonce introduces newborn twins Sir Carter and Rumi

A post shared by Beyoncé (@beyonce) on Jul 13, 2017 at 10:10pm PDT

(AP) – Beyonce has finally debuted her twins a month after they were born.

The singer posted a picture of herself holding the babies on Instagram late Thursday night and wrote in the caption, “Sir Carter and Rumi 1 month today.”

She didn’t mention the babies’ genders.

It did not take long for the photo to go viral. On Friday morning, the photo had more than 4.8 million likes.

Beyonce is wearing a flowing garment with a long veil in the photo and standing in front a flowered arch with the sea behind her.

Beyonce announced the pregnancy in February, and rumors have swirled about the twins’ birth in recent weeks, but her representatives had declined comment on the matter.

Sir Carter and Rumi join 5-year-old big sister Blue Ivy.

STORIES OTHERS ARE CLICKING ON:

BACK TO TOP STORIES

Sir Carter and Rumi 1 month today. 🙏🏽❤️👨🏽👩🏽👧🏽👶🏾👶🏾 A post shared by Beyoncé (@beyonce) on Jul 13, 2017 at 10:10pm PDT