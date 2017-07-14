Videos tell story of 2 homes destroyed by sinkhole

LAND O’ LAKES, Fla. (WFLA) – A sinkhole started small and continued to grow in Land O’ Lakes on Friday.

A witness noticed a hole under a boat and called 911 at 7:21 a.m. It was about an hour later when neighbors heard the house start to collapse. Thalia Chapman was able to get this first video of the yard sinking.

She lives next door at 21825 Ocean Pine Drive. Thalia, three relatives and six dogs were in her house when they heard a cracking sound loud enough to wake a sleeping person

Officials were at the scene quickly assessing the situation and evacuating home. They said the hole grew to 200 feet wide and 50 feet deep.

Residents were told to be ready to evacuate at a moment’s notice. The hole is still active. Officials said it’s an “unstable situation.”

While reporters were gathered with Pasco County officials, the first home was still falling into the water.

That’s when everyone started pushing back, waiting for the second house to go. About 60 percent of the house fell, destroying it, too.

By noon, the sinkhole was 250 feet wide and appeared to be moving toward a nearby lake. Aerial video from Eagle 8 shows the devastation.

Officials said they have to wait for Mother Nature to finish before they can get to work to make repairs in the neighborhood. Authorities have not been able to contact residents in two other homes. Notices have been placed on the doors of those homes.

Pasco County Sheriff’s Office has set up checkpoints for residents to provide proof of address before they’ll be allowed in. Officials said all the evacuees are staying with relatives for the night.

County officials said they have to wait for the sinkhole to stop growing before they can do much more.

Eleven homes were evacuated, including the two that went into the sinkhole. They said there is so much debris that the water is not receding.

They aren’t sure what direction sinkhole will go.

The movement of the sinkhole slowed to 5-10 feet per hour “It continues to move, its not done,” said Pasco County Assistant County Administrator Kevin Guthrie.

