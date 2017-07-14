VIDEO: Tampa police need help identifying woman after man found dead

TAMPA (WFLA) – Tampa police need your help to identify a woman of interest in a suspicious death.

Detective said she had contact with Justin E. Dunn, 37, before he was found dead on Monday in the 11000 block of N. 30th Street.

Detectives would like to speak with her and they are asking that she or anyone who knows her to contact the Tampa Police Department at 813-231-6130.

STORIES OTHERS ARE CLICKING ON:

BACK TO TOP STORIES